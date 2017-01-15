× GRPD trying to convince shirtless man off garage roof

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department says it has been working for more than an hour to convince a man, who they say is mentally unstable, off the roof of a garage in downtown Grand Rapids.

Police say they received a call from a passerby around 4:30 a.m. Sunday saying a man was on top of the garage without a shirt on near Holister Ave SE and Eastern.

Dispatch says they do not believe the man is armed but think he may be suffering from a “mental crisis”.

We’re told multiple officers are still on scene as of 5:45 a.m. negotiating with the man.

We have a crew on the way and will continue to update you with the latest.