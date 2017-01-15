Naked woman driver leads MSP on chase through 2 counties

Posted 11:27 AM, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:37AM, January 15, 2017
CLIO, Mich. (AP) — A 48-year-old woman who was driving naked was taken to a hospital for observation after leading police on a high-speed chase through two mid-Michigan counties Saturday.

Police say the 25-mile chase reached speeds topping 100 mph on southbound Interstate 75 before the woman’s vehicle was forced by officers into a utility pole and a ditch.

The woman, who has a Georgia driver’s license, was not physically injured.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser says the chase started near Buena Vista Township in Saginaw County. She eventually was stopped near Clio in Genesee County, north of Flint. No other vehicles were hit.

Kaiser says authorities aren’t sure if it’s “a drug-related incident or a medical condition.”

1 Comment

  • Bob

    When I was young we had an old guy, who would take all his closes off and walk up and down the street. Hid daughter would give us a quarter if we brought him home.

    Reply