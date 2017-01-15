× Police: Juvenile arrested for reportedly stealing two vehicles in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police want to remind you to lock your car doors after they arrested the person they believe is responsible for stealing two vehicles over the weekend in Kalamazoo. Police say in both cases the keys were left in the ignition.

The first vehicle was reported stolen on Saturday just before 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Woodward Avenue. The victim told police they had left the vehicle with the keys in the ignition and the doors were unlocked, according to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. They say it was not known who stole the vehicle at the time. Someone later called police after they saw three females leaving the vehicle. After talking to them police say they realized a male suspect had originally stole it.

Then on Sunday someone reported their vehicle stolen in the 600 block of North Burdink in Kalamazoo.Police say the driver was attending church at the time of the theft, A witness reportedly followed the suspect and saw the vehicle crash in a yard in the 100 block of Frank Street. Officers soon caught up with the suspect in the 200 block of Norway.

According to police, the juvenile male suspect was arrested for stealing both vehicles.

Authorities say they would like to thank both citizens for alerting police.

Anyone have information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.