× West Michigan to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WEST MICHIGAN — Communities across the area are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Allendale

Grand Valley State University — Activities from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Allendale

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Day of Service — 3:30 p.m. March to MLK Park

Martin Luther King Jr’s Community Celebrations — 5 p.m. — Radisson Plaza Hotel

Grand Rapids

Aquinas College — 11 a.m. — Kretschmer Recital Hall amphitheatre

Aquinas College — MLK Social Justice March — 3:05 p.m. — Wege Center Mall

Aquinas College — MLK Dau Blood Drive — 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Wege Center Ballroom

Muskegon

Soup and Service — 11 a.m. -1 p.m. — Untied Way of the Lakeshore

Free Community Day — Muskegon Museum of Art

Holland

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Lecture — 7 p.m. — Dimnent Memorial Chapel