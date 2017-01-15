West Michigan to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

West Michigan Celebrates MLK Day

WEST MICHIGAN — Communities across the area are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Allendale

Grand Valley State University — Activities from 9:30 a.m. to  4 p.m. in Allendale

Kalamazoo 

Kalamazoo Day of Service  — 3:30 p.m. March to MLK Park

Martin Luther King Jr’s Community Celebrations — 5 p.m. — Radisson Plaza Hotel

Grand Rapids 

Aquinas College  — 11 a.m. — Kretschmer Recital Hall amphitheatre

Aquinas College — MLK Social Justice March — 3:05 p.m. — Wege Center Mall

Aquinas College — MLK Dau Blood Drive — 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Wege Center Ballroom

Muskegon

Soup and Service — 11 a.m. -1 p.m. — Untied Way of the Lakeshore

Free Community Day — Muskegon Museum of Art

Holland 

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Lecture — 7 p.m. — Dimnent  Memorial Chapel

 

 

 

