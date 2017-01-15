West Michigan to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
WEST MICHIGAN — Communities across the area are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
Allendale
Grand Valley State University — Activities from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Allendale
Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Day of Service — 3:30 p.m. March to MLK Park
Martin Luther King Jr’s Community Celebrations — 5 p.m. — Radisson Plaza Hotel
Grand Rapids
Aquinas College — 11 a.m. — Kretschmer Recital Hall amphitheatre
Aquinas College — MLK Social Justice March — 3:05 p.m. — Wege Center Mall
Aquinas College — MLK Dau Blood Drive — 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Wege Center Ballroom
Muskegon
Soup and Service — 11 a.m. -1 p.m. — Untied Way of the Lakeshore
Free Community Day — Muskegon Museum of Art
Holland
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Lecture — 7 p.m. — Dimnent Memorial Chapel