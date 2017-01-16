AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 10 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.40 per gallon. That’s about 61 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.30 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.52 in the Marquette area.

The Detroit area’s average daily gas price decreased about 10 cents to about $2.41 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.