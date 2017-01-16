× Report: 8 injured after shooting at MLK Jr Day parade in Florida

MIAMI-DADE, FL. — Eight people – many of them juveniles – were shot at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Northwest Miami-Dade, reports Florida television station WSVN.

WSN says it happened at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. There was a holiday event that was interrupted when shots were fired.

MLK parade and festival in NW Miami Dade turns into shooting scene. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eG0lznurPN — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) January 16, 2017

Three juveniles and two adults were shot and two other juveniles were grazed by bullets. A victim described as a 0-year-old man is in surgery in critical condition. Another victim – described as an 18-year-old woman = is stable.

The status of the three juveniles shot is not known at this time. The two juveniles grazed by the bullets were treated and released at the scene.

Miami-Dade police tweeted they have detained two individuals and recovered two weapons.

Two individuals have been detained, two weapons have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/HYzA2hBSSD — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 16, 2017

This is a developing story.