DIY safe and edible Playdoh

What kid doesn't love the combination of Kool-Aid and Marshmallows? Then why not combine the two to make a fun craft, Kool-Aid Playdoh!
Materials
- 1 Package of KoolAid
- 1 Cup of Marshmallows
- 1/3 - 1/2 Cup of Corn Starch
- 1 Tbsp. Coconut Oil
Directions
- Combine marshmallows and coconut oil in a microwave safe bowl on high for 45 seconds.
- Stir in Kool-Aid powder and corn starch until the mixture becomes thick.
- Slowly add a little more corn starch as needed.
- Let it cool, then store in an air tight container.
- Have fun playing with the playdoh!