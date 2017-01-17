Closings and Cancellations

DIY safe and edible Playdoh

Posted 11:37 AM, January 17, 2017, by

What kid doesn't love the combination of Kool-Aid and Marshmallows? Then why not combine the two to make a fun craft, Kool-Aid Playdoh!

Materials

  • 1 Package of KoolAid
  • 1 Cup of Marshmallows
  • 1/3 - 1/2 Cup of Corn Starch
  • 1 Tbsp. Coconut Oil

Directions

  1. Combine marshmallows and coconut oil in a microwave safe bowl on high for 45 seconds.
  2. Stir in Kool-Aid powder and corn starch until the mixture becomes thick.
  3. Slowly add a little more corn starch as needed.
  4. Let it cool, then store in an air tight container.
  5. Have fun playing with the playdoh!

