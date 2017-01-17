Live – Senate Confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos
Key senator endorses DeVos for Education post

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Lamar Alexander, says Betsy DeVos is the right choice to lead the Education Department in the Trump administration.

As the DeVos confirmation hearing opened Tuesday, Lamar Alexander said the charter and school choice advocate is “on our children’s side.”

Alexander is a former education secretary. He says DeVos has devoted her life to helping mainly low-income kids have better choice in their education.

Critics have complained that she would undermine public education.

Alexander counters that “she’s in the mainstream of public opinion and her critics are not.”

