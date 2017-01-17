Michigan guide helps you correctly pronounce 2,200 people, places or things

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT (AP) - The state of Michigan (MISH'-uh-gun) wants to help residents and visitors pronounce the names of 2,200 people, places and things in or connected to the Great Lakes State â from Aaliyah (uh-LEE'-uh) to Zilwaukee (zil-WAW'-kee).

The Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library recently created the "You Say it How in Michigan?" guide, with audio and phonetic pronunciations. Officials say it was developed for audio book production for the blind and visually impaired but can benefit anyone.

The guide can help newcomers sound like natives, such as when it advises accenting the second syllable of the Lansing-area community of Charlotte (shar-LOT). But in some cases the list recognizes residents are of two minds, such as when it allows for Michigan's biggest city to be pronounced "DEE'-troit" or "de-TROIT'."