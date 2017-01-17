Closings and Cancellations

Plan your dream wedding at the Winter Bridal Show

Posted 10:59 AM, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 08:39AM, January 17, 2017

Discover a wide variety of local venues and businesses to help plan a dream wedding at the Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan this weekend.

Brides and grooms to be can meet with wedding professionals all under one roof, learning about their products and services to make your wedding day perfect.

There will be exhibits on all wedding essentials such as gowns, floral arrangements, food, entertainment, jewelers, and so much more. Every vendor will have some sort of discount or special to go along with their products, so it's an event you don't want to miss if you are on a budget.

The Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan is happening on January 21 at the DeVos Place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door for $10.

