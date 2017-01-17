Red Wings beat Canadiens 1-0

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Vanek scored late in the second period and Jared Coreau earned his second shutout, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

Detroit won consecutive games at home for the first time since starting the season 4-0 at Joe Louis Arena as part of its 6-2 start. The Red Wings began the day in last place in the Atlantic Division.

The Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens had won five of their last seven games.

The 6-foot-6 Coreau, the tallest goaltender to play for the Red Wings, stopped 18 shots to improve to 5-1-1 in his first season with Detroit.