AP: Trump chooses former Georgia governor for agriculture secretary

Posted 9:38 PM, January 18, 2017, by
Sonny Perdue, former governor of Georgia, arrives at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Trump said Wednesday he plans to leave his business "in total" to focus on the White House and will discuss the matter at a news conference Dec. 15 in New York with his children, some of whom are business associates. Photographer: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool via Bloomberg

Sonny Perdue, former governor of Georgia, arrives at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Trump said Wednesday he plans to leave his business "in total" to focus on the White House and will discuss the matter at a news conference Dec. 15 in New York with his children, some of whom are business associates. Photographer: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool via Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says President-elect Donald Trump has chosen former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

The person who revealed Trump’s pick was not authorized to speak publicly before it is announced.

Perdue is a 70-year-old agribusiness owner and veterinarian. He made Georgia history in 2002 when he became the first Republican elected governor since the aftermath of the Civil War. His election marked the completion of Georgia’s shift to a solidly Republican state after generations of Democratic control.

Perdue’s eight years as governor passed with no signature legislative accomplishment. Instead, he focused on saving money and improving service at state agencies — often referring to himself as Georgia’s CEO.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s