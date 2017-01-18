Ex-Michigan state trooper enters plea in embezzlement scheme

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State Police trooper who allegedly pocketed more than $170,000 in vehicle fees is awaiting sentencing after entering a plea in the case.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office says 31-year-old Seth Swanson of Royal Oak pleaded guilty as charged on Tuesday to one felony count of embezzlement by a public official and one felony count of uttering and publishing false Secretary of State documents.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac.

Swanson served as a state-certified salvage vehicle inspector since 2011. A vehicle with a salvage title cannot be used on public roads until it’s recertified. Authorities say Swanson forged Secretary of State documents guaranteeing a salvage vehicle has a clean title and allegedly pocketed the $100 fee from 1,701 inspections.