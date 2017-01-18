Getting a Kanye Westucation: College class focuses on rapper

Recording artist Kanye West performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new course at Washington University in St. Louis is focused on the world of Kanye West.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2k4YXRZ ) reports that 75 students are registered for “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics,” which began this week. There’s a waiting list to get in.

The professor, Jeffrey McCune, says the course focused on the rapper, producer and fashion designer offers a way for students to connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture.

It’s not the first college course about West. Georgia State University offered one in 2015, and a 2014 course at the University of Missouri focused on West and Jay-Z.

McCune says the class will neither fawn over West’s music nor be an exercise in bashing him.

 

