Lowell police officer seen helping ladies across icy parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. -- Lowell Police Officer Gordy Lauren was caught in the act of kindness helping some elderly ladies cross an icy parking lot on the way to their hair dresser appointments Tuesday.

Mary Ann Geldersma said she and her friend Gene Rockwell were found struggling to walk through the lot behind the River Bend East Styling Salon when a 'tall gentleman came out of nowhere to help.'

"She’s 90 and I’m 85, I mean we’re not spring chickens walking on the ice," Geldersma said.

Officer Lauren was photographed by a passerby grabbing both ladies by the arm and helping walk them safely inside. The picture was posted on the Lowell Police Facebook page and has been shared nearly 1,000 times as of Wednesday.

"I said his mom will be very proud of him to think that he would just come and help a couple of old ladies over the ice," said Geldersma.