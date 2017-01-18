GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jeff Cain scored 16 points ad Michigan-Dearborn beat Davenport 65-62 Wednesday night. Kevin Rich led the Panthers with a game-high 20 points.
Michigan-Dearborn Upsets 8th Ranked Davenport
Taylor hands Davenport 1st loss
