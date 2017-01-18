GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Markell Jackson scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Muskegon beat Grand Rapids Union 67-39 Tuesday night. Willie Shanks added 10 points and 10 rebounds as Muskegon stayed unbeaten on the season.
Muskegon Downs Grand Rapids Union to Improve to 9-0
-
Big Reds stay unbeaten with 79-41 win over Ottawa Hills
-
GR Christian stays perfect with win at Wayland
-
Kalamazoo Central falls to East English Village, 73-63
-
High School Basketball Roundup Tuesday December 6th
-
Muskegon beats Grand Haven, 45-37
-
-
GR Christian moves to 6-0 with win over South Christian
-
Wayland beats Lowell in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
FH Northern beats FH Eastern to win Holiday Hoops Classic Blue Division
-
Blue Bloods Square Off for District Title
-
Cornerstone rolls Marygrove in WHAC Opener
-
-
One Win from Ford Field: State Semifinals Preview
-
Game of the Week: Muskegon vs. East Grand Rapids
-
Kalamazoo Hackett beats Muskegon CC in 1st Annual Catholic Invitational