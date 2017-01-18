Closings and Cancellations

Muskegon Downs Grand Rapids Union to Improve to 9-0

Posted 12:10 AM, January 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich --  Markell Jackson scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Muskegon beat Grand Rapids Union 67-39 Tuesday night. Willie Shanks added 10 points and 10 rebounds as Muskegon stayed unbeaten on the season.

