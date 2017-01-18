Reward offered to find person who cut dog’s ears and nose off

DETROIT, Mich– The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the person(s) responsible for cutting the ears and nose off of a Rottweiler Mix.

The dog was found on Detroit’s southwest side on Tuesday. The Humane Society received a call from a concerned citizen who saw the wounded animal walking around with visible wounds.

The dog was immediately rushed to the Michigan Humane Society’s Mackey Center for assessment.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said Mark Ramos, one of MHS’ lead cruelty investigators. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Anyone with information on the dog’s attacker(s) is asked to call the MHS hotline at 313-872-3401