‘Stinger the Dog’ helps raise donations at the Rivertown Crossings Mall

GRANDVILLE, Mich– He’s a dog who’s become a bit of a celebrity in West Michigan. On Wednesday, ‘Stinger the Dog’ visited Yonkers inside the Rivertown Crossings Mall to help raise money for the animal rescue Luvnpupz.

The rescue first began caring for Stinger in September 2016, after his owners abandoned him when he was stung by hundreds of bees and suffered a severe reaction.

A short time after that, he was rushed to Michigan State University for emergency care and eventually diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. Since then, Stinger’s skin has cleared up, but due to the cost of his care, he will never be available for adoption.

During Wednedsay’s visit to the mall, he visited with people from around West Michigan and helped sell coupon books to benefit Luvnpupz. In all, they say they sold about 40 of them.