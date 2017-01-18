× Sturgis teacher arrested on sex allegations with a student

STURGIS, Mich. – Police are investigating a Sturgis High School teacher for allegations of criminal sexual conduct.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough tells FOX 17 that Keith Lang, 37, was arrested Monday after an investigation showed he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor student.

McDonough has charged Lang with several crimes:

4th degree criminal sexual conduct (with a student) – 3 counts

Distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity

Using a computer to commit a crime

Possession of child sexually abusive material

Distributing sexually explicit visual or verbal matter of children

Lang has been placed on paid administrative leave from the school. He is currently in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Sturgis Police have been investigating Lang in the past several weeks. The allegations are said to go back to 2011.