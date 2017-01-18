Sturgis teacher arrested on sex allegations with a student

Keith Lang - from St. Joseph Co.

Keith Lang - from St. Joseph Co.

STURGIS, Mich. – Police are investigating a Sturgis High School teacher for allegations of criminal sexual conduct.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough tells FOX 17 that Keith Lang, 37, was arrested Monday after an investigation showed he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor student.

McDonough has charged Lang with several crimes:

  • 4th degree criminal sexual conduct (with a student) – 3 counts
  • Distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity
  • Using a computer to commit a crime
  • Possession of child sexually abusive material
  • Distributing sexually explicit visual or verbal matter of children

Lang has been placed on paid administrative leave from the school.  He is currently in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Sturgis Police have been investigating Lang in the past several weeks.  The allegations are said to go back to 2011.

 

