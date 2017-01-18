West Ottawa Stays Perfect in the OK Red with Win Over Grand Haven

Holland, Mich -- Jake VanTubbergen led West Ottawa with 14 points in a 68-45 win over Grand Haven in OK Red play Tuesday night.
