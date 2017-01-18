Closings and Cancellations

West Ottawa Stays Perfect in the OK Red with Win Over Grand Haven

Posted 12:06 AM, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 12:07AM, January 18, 2017

Holland, Mich -- Jake VanTubbergen led West Ottawa with 14 points in a 68-45 win over Grand Haven in OK Red play Tuesday night.

