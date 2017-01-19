Apartments to be replaced by Hyatt hotel in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A change in development at 150 Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids: its second tower will now be a hotel instead of its initially proposed apartments.

Orion Real Estate Solutions said in a statement Thursday that a 160-room Hyatt Place Hotel will take the place of the previously proposed apartments. The original apartment plan called for 123 rooms, and was looked at as being part of the solution to the need for more housing downtown.

The other tower will still be an office building anchored by the law firm Warner Norcoss and Judd.

The hotel – if the plan is approved by the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) – will be 12 stories with a full-service restaurant on the ground floor.

John Wheeler, president of Orion Real Estate Solutions, says the building project is still set to break ground in April on schedule.

The DDA will hear the plan Friday morning.