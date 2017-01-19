Boy missing from Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE, Mich. – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing boy.

Jace Landon Lyon, who also known as Cody Jackson Laser was last seen about 6:30pm Wednesday on Moore Road in Hillsdale. He is nine years old, is 4’2″ tall, weighs about 55lbs and has light brown hair and brown eyes. He has a one inch scar on the left side of his head and is missing hair at that spot.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.