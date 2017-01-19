Grand Rapids’ rapid growth: Will supply meet demand?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids first got its name from the rapids of the Grand River. Now, the city is becoming more known for beer and its rapid growth.

We're not just talking movie theaters and concert venues. Housing options are growing faster than ever before, creating an inventory of thousands of units near downtown Grand Rapids that will eventually need to be filled.

But will the demand arrive as quickly as the supply?

FOX 17 spoke with several downtown developers about the growth in the downtown area, but it turns out that adding to the city's skyline doesn't always mean success at ground level.

"It’s what we see with other cities that are this size," said Monica App, director of community development at 616 Lofts. "We’re following some of those national trends."

"It’s been a fantastic couple of years for developments. We’ve seen dozens of projects," said Kristopher Larsen, CEO of Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., whose goal is to create a diverse downtown identity.

Larsen attributes the building activity to low interest rates and a high demand for urban living.

App says the more people you can bring to a residential area or to a downtown area, the more retail options that will come.

The current atmosphere is very different from when the housing bubble burst in 2008. There were virtually no building permits, people stopped buying, and Grand Rapidians saw an increase in household debt.

"There was just a lot of negativity around development," said John Wheeler, president of Orion Real Estate Solutions.

Nearly a decade later, confidence is back and the city is hoping to have 10,000 new housing units by 2025. In the last two years, developers have added more than 1,000 new units to the market, adding to nearly 4,000 that are already there.

"The magic of that 10,000 number is that’s really the sustainability point where we can support all of those service uses, retail uses, restaurants, coffee shops all that great stuff used to build a neighborhood that’s how we get there," Larsen said.

According to Larson, builders plan to deliver 660 apartment units to the market in 2017. Some of those apartments include The Venue Tower, Fulton Square, The Gateway at Belknap, and Rivers Edge on Monroe.

"There is concern in the market place for the high-end market rate apartments," Wheeler said, "especially the bigger ones the big two- and three-[bedroom apartments] -- you know, at $2,500 or $3,000 a month. People say I’d rather by a

$350,000 house."

What happens if the apartments don't fill up?

"My theory is apartments will always fill," Wheeler said. "It’s just how low you have to lower the rent to get the people in."

"I don’t think it’s a gamble; I think it’s a calculated risk," Wheeler continued. "If we have enough in our entire portfolio, if one or two projects get soft and we have to weather the storm until the rents come back up."

Larsen says the city recently conducted housing studies in the downtown area to forecast what the city can absorb in terms of new units that will be built. Those forecasts show the city can build about 700 units a year and demand will support roughly 2,000 new housing units over the next five years.

The data could be right. Dozens of new apartment buildings are filling up.

Take the Rowe for example. They have 77 units there and 80 percent of them are occupied. Arena place has 100 units, 85 percent are occupied and Fulton Place has 109 units and 75 percent occupied.

"There’s a fear of it slowing down but really it hasn’t been slowing down," App said. "We just have more product online."

So what does the future hold? We're told the city will be seeing a lot of so-called micro units to help with affordability. They're not for everyone -- there's less room -- but they are cheaper, and you still get the perk of living downtown.

Of course, we'll be sure to keep you posted.