× Kid Rock to open the new Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit

DETROIT (WJBK) – Kid Rock will be the first performer to play at the new Little Ceasars Arena in downtown Detroit.

The announcement was made Thursday morning at a news conference inside the Little Caesars Arena. Kid Rock himself was there, and announced four shows are on the docket on September 12, 13, 15 and 16.

Kid Rock said at the news conference that he’s currently working on a new record in Nashville, and hopes to have it finished before the first show.

Tickets wil go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets will start at $20 and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or service-fee free at the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, or Hockeytown Authentics in Troy. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.

Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg and Detroit Pistons great Rick Mahorn joined Kid Rock’s side at the press conference.

Back in November, officials announced that Detroit basketball is coming back to the D. The Detroit Pistons will be sharing the Red Wings’ home at the Little Caesars Arena. With the Pistons and Red Wings playing under one roof just blocks from Comerica Park and Ford Field, Detroit will be the only North American city to have each of the four major professional sports leagues housed within four blocks.

Officials haven’t said yet what they plan to do with The Palace, the former home of the Pistons.