Ryskamp leads GVSU Men to Win Over Wayne State

Posted 11:06 PM, January 19, 2017, by

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Luke Ryskamp scored 21 points and hit a clutch three to break a 56 all tie with under a minute to play as the Grand Valley State men's basketball team beat Wayne State 63-56 Thursday night.  GVSU remains in a second place tie in the GLIAC North one game behind Ferris State.

