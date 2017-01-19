ALLENDALE, Mich -- Luke Ryskamp scored 21 points and hit a clutch three to break a 56 all tie with under a minute to play as the Grand Valley State men's basketball team beat Wayne State 63-56 Thursday night. GVSU remains in a second place tie in the GLIAC North one game behind Ferris State.
Ryskamp leads GVSU Men to Win Over Wayne State
