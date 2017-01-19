× ‘Suspicious’ death investigation underway in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found laying in a field.

It happened in the 3000 block of West AB avenue on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the woman’s death is pending an autopsy but the sheriff’s office is calling it suspicious.

Her name is being held until she can be identified.

Police say a person of interest in her death is in custody on unrelated charges.