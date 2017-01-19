‘Suspicious’ death investigation underway in Kalamazoo

Posted 7:51 AM, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 08:02AM, January 19, 2017
kalamzoocountysheriff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found laying in a field.

It happened in the 3000 block of West AB avenue on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the woman’s death is pending an autopsy but the sheriff’s office is calling it suspicious.

Her name is being held until she can be identified.

Police say a person of interest in her death is in custody on unrelated charges.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s