Winter hacks for your beauty routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everything from our hair to our feet is affected by winter and not always in a good way. We scoured Pinterest to find some ways that you can fight back using many products that you already have.

Hair flyaways:

Simply put a dryer sheet over the head of your brush. Make sure to poke the bristles right through it.

Spray hairspray on the head of a toothbrush (that you will never use again) to combat the pesky tiny hairs so you won't disturb the rest of your do

line a winter cap with a silk scarf

DIY Dry Shampoo:

1 T. baking soda

1/4 c. cornstarch

2 T. baby powder (or cocoa powder if you are brunette)

Mix it all together, work it into the hairline and then brush it through like normal

Dry Lips:

2 T. sugar (any kind)

1 t. Coconut Oil

1 t. honey

Mix it together and store in air tight container

Scaly Feet:

1/4 c. Listerine

1/4 c. vinegar

1/2 c. warm water

Combine and let your feet soak for 15 minutes. Many say that the skin will start falling right off.

Have you tried any of these? Do you have hacks of your own? Please be sure to share them on our Facebook page.