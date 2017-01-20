911 tapes released in deadly shooting of WMU student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The 911 dispatch calls made after a Western Michigan University student was killed in December have been released.

Jake Jones, 19, was found dead at the Soho Apartments after being shot. Two men were charged with murder after his death: Jordan Waire, 20, and Joeviair Kennedy, 19.

LISTEN: 911 dispatch call

This week, Kennedy testified that it was Waire who pulled the trigger during the December 8 robbery. Police say, during the crime, Waire and Kennedy stole $25 and some marijuana. In the 911 calls made by Jones' friends who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, they say the suspects came in with guns and were wearing disguises on their faces.

Kennedy was arrested the day after the shooting, and suspended from the WMU men's basketball team. His name is no longer on their roster online.

Waire was arrested a week after the shooting. This week, a judge ruled he would stand trial in the case.

Both suspects graduated from Muskegon High School, where they played basketball together.