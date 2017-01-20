Ionia Co. dog owners lose appeal; accused dogs to be euthanized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA, Mich. - An Ionia County judge sealed the fates of two dogs that were at the center of a bizarre court case that began last year.

The dogs, Mario and Luigi, are pitbull mixes and were accused of escaping their enclosure with a third dog, and killing a few goats and a cat in 2016. The third dog, a German shepherd, has somehow escaped custody and its whereabouts are not known.

An Ionia County ordinance says that escaped dogs are dangerous and they are determined to be euthanized. Judge Ronald Schafer said Friday that he sympathizes with the plight of the owners, but he can't find enough error to reverse the ruling.

The dog's owners decided today to not continue appeals of their case. They are already facing a bill of nearly $7,000 from the animal shelter for boarding Mario and Luigi all this time.

Owner Susan Vamvakias tells FOX 17 that her new cause will be to change the ordinance in the county.