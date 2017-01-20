Live Coverage – The Inauguration of Donald Trump

Lakeshore Fitness Center can compare your age to your body age

Posted 12:49 PM, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:45PM, January 20, 2017

Sure, you might have just celebrated a birthday, but if you don't take care of yourself, your "body age" could peg you to be way older.

Before  you start tackling your goals, Lakeshore Fitness Center in Muskegon, can put you through a series of tests that include looking at your family history, health risk, heart rate, diabetes risk, body composition, flexibility and strength to give you an estimated body age. You could be 32, but your body age is actually 43. This all takes about 45 minutes and in the end, you will get a 13 page report can then be printed off and reassessed every six months. In the end, it will help someone tackle their fitness goals along with the helpful staff.

Watch to see Morning Mix co-host Todd Chance go through this comprehensive test.

To learn more about Lakeshore Fitness Center, stop by to visit them at 900 W. Western Ave. in Muskegon or click here.

They can be reached by phone at 231-722-9322.

 

 

