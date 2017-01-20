× Man reportedly stabbed by brother in Big Rapids

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother during an argument Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Appleridge Apartments in Big Rapids.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Big Rapids man, was reportedly stabbed three times in the leg before the suspect ran off. The victim was taken to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids for treatment. Authorities soon caught up with the Standwood man on 205th Avenue south of 15 Mile in Mecosta County.

There is no word yet of what charges the suspect will be facing.