Michiganders asked to weigh in on community policing

ACROSS MICHIGAN– The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) is asking for your opinion and views on law enforcement in your community.

The commission is asking you to fill out an online survey that only takes five minutes as a way for them to better address community policing.

The report will offer a set of recommendations to advance the quality of policy and community relationships across the state.

To complete the survey, click here. You will be asked to provide a zip code upon entry.

MCOLES is a state commission that consists of 19 commissioners who represent law enforcement, prosecution, defense, labor, and the public.