Police investigate armed robbery at Plainwell gas station

PLAINWELL, Mich. – Plainwell Public Safety officers are looking for the person responsible for an armed robbery Thursday night.

The robbery happened at about 8:00pm at the Clark gas station at 204 South Main Street in Plainwell.

Investigators say the suspect approached the clerk and demanded cash. He is described as a white man, about 5’2″ to 5’5″ tall, and being between 19 and 25 years old. He was wearing a blood hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on the left side and a bandana over his face. He ran towards East Chart Street.

Anyone with information should call Plainwell DPS at 269-685-9858 or Silent Observer at 1-855-745-3686.