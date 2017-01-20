Live Coverage – The Inauguration of Donald Trump

Police investigate armed robbery at Plainwell gas station

Posted 3:01 PM, January 20, 2017, by
Surveillance photo from Plainwell gas station

Surveillance photo from Plainwell gas station

PLAINWELL, Mich. – Plainwell Public Safety officers are looking for the person responsible for an armed robbery Thursday night.

The robbery happened at about 8:00pm at the Clark gas station at 204 South Main Street in Plainwell.

Investigators say the suspect approached the clerk and demanded cash.  He is described as a white man, about 5’2″ to 5’5″ tall, and being between 19 and 25 years old. He was wearing a blood hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on the left side and a bandana over his face.  He ran towards East Chart Street.

Anyone with information should call Plainwell DPS at 269-685-9858 or Silent Observer at 1-855-745-3686.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s