Police: Man threatens neighbor with gun over parking space

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 21-year-old man was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening his neighbor with a gun over a parking space.

The incident was reported at about 1:39 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Kalamazoo Ave. Police say the victim reported being threatened after he “temporarily parked in the suspect’s parking space,” according to a release.

When the victim didn’t move his vehicle, police say the man retrieved an M4-style assault rifle from his home and pointed it in the victim’s face and at another neighbor “while making threatening statements.” The victim moved his vehicle and called police, according to a release.

Officials also seized an unspecified quantity of marijuana from the suspect’s residence during the investigation. He was arrested and faces charges of felonious assault and marijuana possession.

He will be identified pending formal arraignment.