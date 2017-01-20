× ‘Restore the Rapids’ project funding approved by DDA; Movies in the Park gets upgrade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority has unanimously approved $100,000 for the “Restore the Rapids” project.

The project has been in development for a few years. The group Grand Rapids Whitewater has been spearheading the effort to restore the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids to its more natural state.

Last fall, FOX 17 partnered with Founders Brewing to host a fundraiser for the effort, called Tribute on the Grand. The city also has received millions in federal grants.

The whole project is expected to cost more than $30 million. Last week, the Grand Valley Metro Council approved a $5 million grant for the project.

The DDA also approved a three-year deal with LiveSpace to install a LED screen for Movies in the Park, which takes place during the summer at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. The movie series has proven successful and the change to having an LED screen instead of an inflatable screen with a projector will mean that movies can start earlier and more double features will be possible. The addition of more films would bring an estimated 10,000 more people to the event.