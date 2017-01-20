Tri County Beats Fremont 52-40

Posted 11:25 PM, January 20, 2017, by

FREMONT, Mich. -- Both Fremont and Tri County at the top of the Central State's Gold Division  meeting tonight at Fremont. It was a close game in the first half, but the Tri County girls would come away with the 52-40.

