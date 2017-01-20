Tri County Beats Fremont 52-40
-
Newaygo’s John Goodin set to coach against former school Friday
-
High School Basketball Roundup Tuesday December 6th
-
Hastings Girl’s Basketball Wins 52-51
-
Marshall girl’s basketball improves to 2-1
-
Big 1st Quarter Leads East Kentwood to Win over Grand Rapids Christian
-
-
Jordan Walker Scores 33 Points as Mona Shores Tops Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
Police: Grant woman dies in Alpine Township crash
-
Man dies, two other hurt in Muskegon County crash
-
Blitz Battle – Forest Hills Central stomps Battle Creek Lakeview, 52-7
-
Grand Haven Boy’s win 53-52 in overtime
-
-
Jordan Walker leads Mona Shores past Rockford
-
Nieuwkoop and Dykstra Combine for 50 in Wayland’s Win over Caledonia
-
‘Hatchet Man Road’ continues to creep out drivers in Van Buren County