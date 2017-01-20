× Woman injured in head-on crash after driving wrong way without headlights, police say

ALLENDALE TWP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office says a woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she caused a head-on crash while driving the wrong way.

It happened on 48th avenue just south of Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township around 10:55 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say their investigation found that a 19-year-old woman from Walker was driving northbound on 48th avenue in the southbound lanes without headlights and collided with a car head-on.

The woman, was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the other driver, a 21-year-old from Livonia, was not injured in the crash.

The woman was cited for driving the wrong way on a street and driving without headlights.

It is not clear if alcohol played a role in the crash.