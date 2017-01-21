Hundreds of women take part in sister march in GR

Hundreds of women march in downtown Grand Rapids at midday Saturday. (Keegan Quigley photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of women participated in a march in downtown Grand Rapids at midday Saturday as a sister march to the National Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

The marchers wound through the city’s downtown area, stopped at Rosa Parks Circle and then wrapped up the proceedings at Veterans Memorial Park.

The local march was organized by the Fountain Street Church, located at 24 Fountain St. NE in Grand Rapids, which also conducted a rally at the church from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for march supporters.

The church also sent a busload of local advocates to the national march in Washington and conducted periodic live check-ins with those marchers.

