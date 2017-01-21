× Parts of West Michigan could hit 60° today!

WEST MICHIGAN — A warm front lifting from south to north through the area will bring an unseasonably warm day to almost all of the FOX 17 viewing area. Temperatures will generally top out in the 50s, but a few spots south of the I-94 corridor could reach 60°! Sections of Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, and Mecosta counties won’t see that warm front move through. As a result, temperatures will “only” be in the 40s to near 50°. (I say “only” in quotation marks because our average high in Grand Rapids for this date is 30°, so even our northern communities will be well above average.)

Here’s a look at where this warm front is as of this early morning writing:

The forecast high of 55° in Grand Rapids is well above average, but we’ll probably fall short of our record high for this date:

A weak cold front will bring in somewhat cooler air tomorrow. Low pressure passing to our south could also bring some late afternoon and evening showers. The cooling trend will continue all of next week, with temperatures cold enough for snow by Thursday.