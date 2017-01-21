× Police arrest man with more than $11k in fake money, numerous narcotics

Springfield, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after finding counterfeit money and a variety of narcotics on a suspect late Friday.

It happened near the intersection of Wyndtree Drive and Harmonia Road in Springfield around 11 p.m.

Deputies say they found a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and numerous narcotics.

In addition, police seized $11,200 in counterfeit $100 bills from the home as well.

A 27-year-old Springfield man was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail.

He is awaiting formal arraignment on numerous charges.