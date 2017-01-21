Upcoming events at Van Singel Center features jazz, Star Wars shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich. – There are plenty of ways to enjoy arts of all forms at the Van Singel Fine Arts Center in the weeks and months to come.

Today, the center will host its Daddy/Daughter Palette Painting workshop. For ticket information and info on the other events below, visit the Van Singel Fina Arts Center’s website.

January 26th – National tour of Broadway musical Pump Boys & Dinettes

March 2nd – The Freddy Cole Quartette (brother of Nat King Cole)

March 16th – One Man Star Wars Trilogy

April 18th – Mallory Skilling concert

April 28th – Cool Jazz featuring Tim Warfield

Sara Bower, managing director from Van Singel, joins the FOX 17 Weekend Morning crew to talk more about each event and ticket prices.