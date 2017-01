Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Coffee and cocktails come together in one epic partnership between Ferris Coffee and Nut Co. and Long Road Distillery.

The semi-formal event will pit the best barista's against each other to see who can create the best latte art.

It's happening Thursday,  January 26th at Ferris' new location in the Trust Building downtown Grand Rapids.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and first pour is at 8:00.

Barista entry fee is $5.