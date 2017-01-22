× Fog today, rain possible tomorrow

WEST MICHIGAN — The melting of our leftover snowpack, combined with an unseasonably moist airmass over cold ground is creating widespread dense fog this morning. Visibilities as of this early morning writing are a half mile or less in most areas, and near zero in a few spots. In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for all of the FOX 17 viewing area:

The fog and overcast skies will keep temperatures much cooler than yesterday. Also, a weak cold front has cleared the area with somewhat cooler air coming in behind it. Here is a look at where this front is as of this early morning writing:

The air is quite a bit cooler behind this cold front, but still mild for this time of year. In fact, Future Track HD brings our highs into the lower 40s this afternoon, which is 10° to 15° above average.

The area of low pressure associated with the frontal system that’s moving through the area doesn’t have much moisture with it, but a stray shower is possible today and tonight. A better chance of rain is in the forecast for tomorrow as another area of low pressure develops to our south:

Temperatures will continue to gradually cool throughout the upcoming workweek. A rain snow mix is likely on Wednesday, and then snow chances will continue Thursday through Saturday.