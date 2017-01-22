Griffins shutout Monsters, 5-0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the defending Calder Cup champion Lake Erie Monsters, 5-0, at Van Andel Arena on Saturday.  Cal Heeter earned his first AHL shutout since 2013-14 with 35 saves in net for the Griffins, while Martin Frk, Evgeny Svechnikov, Tomas Nosek and Robbie Russo each registered two points.   The Griffins pushed their conference-leading record to 27-10-1-2 with the win.

