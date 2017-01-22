Weather on ‘par’ for golfing in January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Mich. -- This time of year we typically see people hitting the slopes, but with temperatures above 50 degrees we saw people golfing in west Michigan this weekend.

With unusually high temperatures for this time of year, Quail Ridge Golf Club decided to open Saturday and Sunday and it didn't take long for the tee times to fill up.

On Saturday, nearly 200 golfers took on the course, ditching their winter boots for their golf shoes and brushing off their clubs.

Kyle Holmes, General Manager and head golf professional at Quail Ridge Golf Club, said he hasn't seen so many golfers or taken so many reservations since last November.

Holmes saying the course conditions are the main reason they were able to open while golfers say it was an experience they couldn't pass up.