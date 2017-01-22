Woman could be charged after neglected dogs found in home

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A 32-year-old woman faces potential charges for animal neglect and cruelty after deputies say they discovered three dogs locked in the basement of a home without food or water.

Two deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office say the dogs were discovered after the department was tipped off to a report of a potential case of animal abuse at a home in the 200 block of S. Exchange Street in Lawrence.

Three neglected dogs were found in the basement of the home which deputies said had no heat, water or electricity. Deputies also said animal feces, urine and trash was scattered throughout the house but it appeared nobody was living there.

The animals were removed from the home and taken to the Van Buren County Animal Control Unit.

According to investigators, they have identified a 32-year-old woman believed to be responsible for neglecting the animals, but no arrests have been made.

The case has been sent to the prosecutor for review to determine whether charged will be filed.

