Car hits tandem bicycle; woman dies at scene

BELLEVUE, Mich. – A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after their tandem bicycle was hit by a car Saturday afternoon near Bellevue, Michigan.

Eaton County deputies say that Richard Pulliam, 66, and Shelley Pulliam, 65, were riding northbound on Battle Creek Road just before 3:00pm Saturday afternoon when their bike was hit from behind by a car. Shelley died at the scene. Richard was taken to Sparrow Hospital and is in critical condition.

Deputies closed the road for about four hours while investigating. The crash is still under investigation.