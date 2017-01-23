Car hits tandem bicycle; woman dies at scene

Posted 9:17 AM, January 23, 2017, by

BELLEVUE, Mich. – A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after their tandem bicycle was hit by a car Saturday afternoon near Bellevue, Michigan.

Eaton County deputies say that Richard Pulliam, 66, and Shelley Pulliam, 65, were riding northbound on Battle Creek Road just before 3:00pm Saturday afternoon when their bike was hit from behind by a car.  Shelley died at the scene.  Richard was taken to Sparrow Hospital and is in critical condition.

Deputies closed the road for about four hours while investigating.  The crash is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s