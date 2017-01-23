× Next march in DC will be the March for Life this Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Next up for marches in Washington, D.C. – the March for Life.

The annual March for Life will be Friday in Washington, D.C. Grand Rapids Right to Life is hosting 12 buses, with almost 700 people to the event.

The group says the day’s events will include a rally on the National Mall and a march to the Supreme Court where women who regret having their abortion will share their testimony.

The march coincides with the 44th anniversary of the Supreme Court passing Roe vs. Wade and Doe vs. Bolton on January 22, 1973, which legalized abortions in the United States.