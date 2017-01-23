× Ottawa County releases top 2016 dog names & important licensing information

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County announced the top dog names of 2016, as well as important information on licensing your dog.

Officials say dogs must be licensed once they’re 4-months-old. They say while it’s the law to have your dog properly licensed, it can also save you time, money and emotional distress.

“Licensing your dog is one of the most important things you can do as a pet owner. The health of our community and our pets is protected when all dogs are licensed,” said Ottawa County Treasurer Brad Slagh. “A license lets everyone know that your pet is not homeless or a stray, and it helps quickly reunite you and your pet should your dog become lost. A license also helps to protect the public from rabies, since licensed dogs must have a proof of vaccination.”

In Ottawa County, dog licenses can be purchased at any time, but officials say, they are issued to expire the month of the dogs’ rabies vaccination. New licenses are available for either one or three years and will expire in the month of the rabies vaccinations.

Licensing prices are as follows:

Male/Female one year: $25

Spayed/Neutered one year: $10

Male/Female three years: $70

Spayed/Neutered three years: $25

Puppy 4-7 months of age: $10

Service Dogs: no charge

Licenses can be purchased online by clicking here. You can also register your dog by mail, or going to the treasurers office, township or city offices or at several veterinarians.You can also print out the form by clicking here.

Top dog names for 2016 were:

Bella

Max

Lucy

Charlie

Sadie

Buddy

Molly

Bailey

Sophie

Maggie & Daisy (tied)

“We have a number of dogs licensed in Ottawa County with names that are a bit more out of the ordinary,” said Sleigh. Some of those names were Tuna, Pavlov, Worf, Hawkeye, Miracle, and Astrid Fransworth.